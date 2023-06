June 23, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

Titanic submarine live updates: Director James Cameron, who has completed 33 dives tothe Titanic, was on a ship when he first heard about the submarine missing. When he learnt that the submarine had lost both navigation and communication at the same time, he stated he instantly assumed something catastrophic had occurred.

"I felt in my bones what had happened. For the sub’s electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously - sub's gone." He said.