Fernando Villavicencio Death LIVE Updates: Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio killed in Quito

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:38 am

Fernando Villavicencio Death LIVE Updates: Ecuador presidential candidate and former lawmaker Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death after a campaign in Quito on August 9, the President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso has stated.

According to the police, the 59-year-old former lawmaker was shot to death by two gunmen in the late evening hours of August 9 in the capital city of Quito. Villavicencio, who was attending a rally at a school, was shot three times, and later pronounced dead at a