Fernando Villavicencio Death LIVE Updates: Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio killed in Quito

- Fernando Villavicencio's support for the presidential polls of Ecuador was at 7.5%, according to opinion polls.
- This ranked Villavicencio fifth out of the eight presidential candidates for the presidential elections slated for August 20.
Fernando Villavicencio Death LIVE Updates: Ecuador presidential candidate and former lawmaker Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death after a campaign in Quito on August 9, the President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso has stated.
According to the police, the 59-year-old former lawmaker was shot to death by two gunmen in the late evening hours of August 9 in the capital city of Quito. Villavicencio, who was attending a rally at a school, was shot three times, and later pronounced dead at a
President Lasso expressed his outrage and grief at Villavicencio's death on social media platform Twitter. “Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters,” the president wrote on the social media platform.
"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished,” he noted. “Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them".
Villavicencio was one of the leading presidential candidates in the first round of voting scheduled for August 20. He was a member of the Ecuador National Assembly before it was dissolved early this May.
- Fernando Villavicencio had said last week that he, along with his team, has been receiving threats from a gang associated with drug trafficking.
- Early this July, President Lasso declared states of emergency and night curfews in three provinces after a series of killings related to organised crime.
- Ecuador has been battling with rising cases of crime, backed by the growing drug cartels in the country - a key issue in the 2023 presidential campaigns.
- A police official has also been injured during the attack on Fernando Villavicencio, according to General Manuel Iniguez, a deputy commander of the Ecuadorean National Police.
- The gunmen, who shot Fernando Villavicencio to death, had also thrown a grenade at his supporters. However, the grenade did not explode, as per reports.
- On August 9, the attorney general's office stated that a suspect in the killing of Fernando Villavicencio has died.
- The suspect, who had been wounded during a shootout, succumbed to injuries later, said the attorney general office on Twitter.
- "A suspect, who was injured during the shootout with security personnel, was apprehended and moved, badly injured, to the (attorney general's) unit in Quito. An ambulance from the fire department confirmed his death, the police are proceeding with collection of the cadaver," the office stated.