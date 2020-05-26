Larry Kudlow says Trump administration looking at 'back to work bonus'

Kudlow, speaking on Fox News Channel, also said he does not think Congress will approve another $600 per week in extra jobless benefits to laid-off workers in a future coronavirus relief legislation.
Reuters
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's administration is looking carefully at a potential "back to work bonus" to encourage Americans who had been laid off as the coronavirus pandemic spread to return to work.
Kudlow, speaking on Fox News Channel, also said he does not think Congress will approve another $600 per week in extra jobless benefits to laid-off workers in a future coronavirus relief legislation.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 26, 2020 09:56 pm