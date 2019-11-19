Lankan President-elect Gotabaya's ties with India will depend on his approach towards Pakistan: Report

Newly elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksha, was sent to Pakistan as a young officer for a training course in the early 1970's, and his closeness with the country might test Sri Lanka's ties with India, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the newspaper, when Gotabaya was the defence secretary during the Sri Lankan civil war, Pakistan military had supported the Sri Lankan army's war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

After Gotabaya was elected, Pakistan was one of the first countries to congratulate him on his victory and, according to the report, expressed its hope that the new dispensation would reverse some of the decisions related to Pakistan taken recently.

Sri Lanka had supported India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August. Sri Lanka, under current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe, had also supported India in boycotting the SAARC summit in 2016, which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad but was cancelled after the Uri terror attack.

The report states that Wickremasinghe could be replaced soon.

A Pakistan Foreign Office official told Pakistan daily, Express Tribune, that Gotabaya's election is "certainly a positive development for Pakistan".

"He (Wickremasinghe) is so close to India that his attitude towards Pakistan remained cold," the official said, adding that it would have been "a disaster" for Pakistan had Gotabaya's rival, Sajith Premdasa of the United National Party (UNP), won. According to reports, India saw Premdasa as more approachable than Gotabaya.

According to the ET report, it was Sri Lanka that had granted refuelling facilities to Pakistan International Airlines during the 1971 unrest in Bangladesh, when India had withdrawn landing and overflight rights to Pakistan.

Even during Operation Searchlight, launched by Pakistan Army to crush the independence movement in erstwhile East Pakistan, both civilian and military aircraft had made over 174 landings at Katunayake international airport.