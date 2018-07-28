App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Landslides in northern Thailand kill seven; houses, roads damaged

Landslides and flooding in Thailand usually occur during the May-November rainy season.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Landslides in northern Thailand, triggered by days of heavy downpour, killed seven people on Saturday and left one missing, an official said.

All of the victims lived in the mountainous district of Bo Kluea in Nan province, where the landslides have also caused damage to houses and roads, Prasit Dussadeewong, a district security official, told Reuters.

"It's because of nearly two weeks of heavy rains. We've warned people of such landslides but did not expect they would be this big," he said.

Landslides and flooding in Thailand usually occur during the May-November rainy season.

Widespread floods in 2011 killed more than 900 people and caused major disruption to industry and dented economic growth.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #flood #landslide #Natural Disaster #Thailand

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.