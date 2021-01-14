Lady Gaga to sing national anthem to mark Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration on January 20

File image of Lady Gaga | (Image: Twitter@MTV)

Lady Gaga, one of the most revered American artists, would reportedly be performing at the US Capitol on January 20 to mark the inauguration of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris-led regime.

Gaga would be singing the national anthem, Variety reported citing a confirmation it received from the Biden-Harris inaugural committee. The iconic singer is on board to perform The Star Spangled Banner, it stated.

Apart from Gaga, other artistes who are reportedly listed to perform at the Inauguration Day include Jennifer Lopez, Andrea Hall and Amanda Gorman.

The invocation will be delivered by by Father Leo O’Donovan, along with a benediction by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, the report further added.

The national anthem would be recited shortly before the swearing-in ceremony that will be held at around 11:30 a.m. ET on the West front of the US Capitol.

Gaga is known for her overt support to the Biden-Harris campaign. On the eve of polls, she had joined a public meeting with Biden in Pittsburgh on November 2.

"Vote for Joe. He’ a good person," she had said, while calling Trump as a "a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies."

After Biden and Harris emerged as the winners, she went on Twitter to publicly congratulate them.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen… Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA (sic)," she had tweeted.