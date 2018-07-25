App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kvikk Lunsj, maker of Cadbury, wins legal battle against Nestle

The 11-year-legal fight comes to an end between Nestle and Kvikk Lunsj.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A legal battle that had lasted for over a decade, between Norwegian chocolate bar maker Kvikk Lunsj and Nestle, finally has ended with Lunsj having the last laugh. Nestle has been fighting for the ownership of trademark for their four-finger Kit-Kat bar’s shape and logo since 2002 in Europe.

Initially, the European court had granted Kit-Kat the trademark after seesawing for four years.

Kvikk Lunsj owns Cadbury, Milka, Oreo, and Toblerone brands as well. In 2007, Cadbury Schweppes challenged the verdict, leading to an 11-year-legal tussle between them. Following which, the European court had asked Nestle to prove its uniqueness in every country in Europe. Four countries provided no evidence whatsoever in favour to nestle.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on July 25 provided the final verdict over the trademark case. In its verdict, the judges established that the four finger shape of Kit-Kat is distinctive enough to deserve a pan-European trademark as per a report in The Hindu.

Kit-Kat was established in 1937, two years after Kvikk Lunsj. Mondelez will now be able to market and sell their Norwegian quick lunch bar throughout EU.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:17 pm

