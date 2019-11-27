Kuwait's KIA plans to invest in Aramco IPO: Sources

KIA, Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund, and state oil giant Aramco did not immediately respond to separate Reuters requests for comment.
Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) plans to invest in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.KIA, Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund, and state oil giant Aramco did not immediately respond to separate Reuters requests for comment.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 03:12 pm