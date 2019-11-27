App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Kuwait's KIA plans to invest in Aramco IPO: Sources

KIA, Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund, and state oil giant Aramco did not immediately respond to separate Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) plans to invest in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #IPO #Kuwait #Saudi Aramco #World News

