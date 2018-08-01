App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kuwait-based Indian wins USD 1 million jackpot in Dubai Duty Free raffle

Another Indian emerged co-winner in the raffle with each of them driving home a luxury vehicle

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An Indian man today hit a jackpot to become the latest winner of the USD 1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle, according to a media report. Kuwait-based Sandeep Menon is the 132nd Indian to win the whopping prize money at the raffle since its inception in 1999, the Khaleej Times reported.

"I've never won anything in my life, especially not something as huge as this. I am extremely grateful to Dubai Duty Free for this great surprise," Menon said.

Another Indian emerged co-winner in the raffle with each of them driving home a luxury vehicle, the report said.

Dubai-based Santhi Bose won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler. She had bought her winning ticket on June 26, the paper said.

Dubai-based Egyptian national Hossam Hussein Salman won a BMW 750Li Luxury Silver Metallic.

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old Indian had won a USD 1.9 million in a monthly raffle in the UAE, hours before he was set to leave the country for good.

An Indian driver in Dubai had also won dirham 12 million in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in April, while in January a Keralite in the UAE had won a dirham 12 million in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Dubai Duty Free #trends #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.