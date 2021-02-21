Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice: Civil Aviation Authority

Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait | The airport has been given 5.78 out of 10 AirHelp Score and ranked 131 out of 132. It scored 4.3/10 in on-time performance, 8/10 in service quality and 8/10 in food and shopping options. (Image: dgca.gov.kw)

Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.

Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.