Kristalina Georgieva: Here is all you need to know about IMF's new chief

The global economy needs to be prepared to face the economic downturn, says Kristalina Georgieva, the newly-appointed International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief.

The 66-year-old Bulgarian economist has become the first person from an emerging economy to become the IMF’s managing director. She was the sole nominee for the position.

“It is a huge responsibility to be at the helm of the IMF at a time when global economic growth continues to disappoint, trade tensions persist, and debt is at historically high levels," Georgieva said in a statement.

She is also the second woman after outgoing Christine Lagarde to head the IMF. Georgieva's five-year term starts on October 1.

“We should not lose sight of our long-term objective – to support sound monetary, fiscal and structural policies to build stronger economies and improve people’s lives. This means also dealing with issues like inequalities, climate risks and rapid technological change,” Georgieva added in the statement.

A Reuters report describes Georgieva as a “tenacious straight shooter, champion of gender equality and leader in the global fight against climate change.”

Georgieva has previously held top positions at the World Bank and the European Commission. She has been the chief executive officer (CEO) of the World Bank since January 2017.

A centre-right politician, Georgieva grew up while Bulgaria was still under communist rule. She studied political economy and sociology at the Karl Marx Higher Institute of Economics in Sofia.

Georgieva was a visiting fellow at London School of Economics and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 2010, she was named ‘European of the Year’ and ‘Commissioner of the Year’ by European Voice for leading the response to Europe’s humanitarian crises.

Her nomination received support from the European Union (EU) and a tacit backing from the US.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov congratulated Georgieva on the appointment, tweeting that “she will handle the management of one of the largest global institutions extremely well.”