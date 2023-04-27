English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Kremlin welcomes Xi Jinping-Volodymyr Zelenskyy call on Ukraine, but says its aims remain the same

    The Chinese and Ukrainian leaders on Wednesday spoke for the first time since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months.

    Reuters
    April 27, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
    Kremlin welcomes Xi Jinping-Volodymyr Zelenskyy call on Ukraine, but says its aims remain the same

    Kremlin welcomes Xi Jinping-Volodymyr Zelenskyy call on Ukraine, but says its aims remain the same

    The Kremlin said on Thursday it welcomed anything that could bring the end of the Ukraine conflict closer when asked what it thought of a phone call a day earlier between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy..

    But the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the aims of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    The Chinese and Ukrainian leaders on Wednesday spoke for the first time since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kremlin #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskyy #World News
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 02:58 pm