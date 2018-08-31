App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Kremlin says Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump could hold talks three times this year : Media report

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestiya newspaper that Moscow is keen to hold such talks but "all depends on reciprocity".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Kremlin said on Friday it did not rule out the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold talks with US President Donald Trump at three summits due to take place in 2018, including those in Singapore, France and Argentina.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestiya newspaper that Moscow is keen to hold such talks but "all depends on reciprocity".
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 12:59 pm

