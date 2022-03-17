English
    Kremlin says talks with Ukraine continue, no deal yet

    "Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    Reuters
    March 17, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.

    "Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    "Agreeing such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening."

    Asked about a Financial Times report that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative peace plan, Peskov said: "It is not right - there are elements there that are right but on the whole it is incorrect."

    The Kremlin, he said, would announce progress when there was progress to report. "Address all other questions to the Financial Times though," Peskov quipped.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said U.S. President Joe Biden's claim that President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal was unacceptable and that the United States had no right to lecture Russia after its involvement in so many conflicts.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kremlin #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 04:42 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.