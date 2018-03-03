App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 03, 2018 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kremlin says no interest in US arms race in 'invincible weapons' row

The Kremlin on Friday said Russia will not be part of a new arms race as the United States and NATO voiced concern over Vladimir Putin's boasts of new "invincible" weapons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Kremlin on Friday said Russia will not be part of a new arms race as the United States and NATO voiced concern over Vladimir Putin's boasts of new "invincible" weapons.

Putin stunned the West — and many in Russia — on Thursday by using his state of the nation address to unveil a new arsenal of hypersonic weapons and submarines less than three weeks before an election is expected to extend his rule until 2024.

The revelations came with ties between Russia and the West at post-Cold War lows over the Syria and Ukraine conflicts, and accusations that Moscow interfered in the US presidential election in 2016.

Putin said the weapons would render Western missile defence systems obsolete, prompting a harsh response from NATO, which insisted its systems based in Europe were not directed against Russia.

related news

"Russian statements threatening to target Allies are unacceptable and counterproductive," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in a statement.

Putin insisted the next generation weapons would only ever be used in self-defence, though his presentation featured video montages of missiles crossing mountains and oceans, including the Atlantic.

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared worries in a phone conversation over Putin's claims, Berlin said Friday.

"The chancellor and the president voiced concern about Russian President Putin's latest remarks on arms development and its negative impact on international arms control efforts," said a statement by the German chancellery.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected accusations Russia was violating any arms control agreements.

"We categorically reject any accusations that Russia is violating any provisions and articles of international law on disarmament and arms control," Peskov said.

"Russia is not going to be pulled into any arms race." Washington accused Moscow of breaching Cold War-era arms treaties, with a State Department spokeswoman saying it was "unfortunate" to have watched a video animation that depicted a nuclear attack on the United States.

Putin presented Russia's military efforts as a response to actions by the United States, which last month unveiled plans to revamp its own nuclear arsenal and develop new low-yield atomic weapons.

"No one really wanted to talk to us basically. No one listened to us then. Listen to us now," Putin said Thursday, prompting a standing ovation from the audience of top officials, lawmakers and celebrities.

Nearly half of his almost two-hour speech was dedicated to the country's latest weaponry.

Peskov denied suggestions that one of the videos allegedly used a map of the United States to simulate an attack on Florida.

"No maps were used there, these are absolutely symbolic contours, there is not any tie-up to any concrete country," he said.

Analysts said Putin — who is all but guaranteed to win a fourth Kremlin term in March 18 elections — was effectively challenging Washington to a new arms race.

"This is a formal declaration of a new Cold War," independent security analyst Alexander Golts told AFP.

He compared Putin's address to former British prime minister Winston Churchill's 1946 speech in which he condemned the Soviet Union and effectively announced the beginning of the Cold War.

The US State Department expressed outrage at Putin's presentation and his "cheesy" animated video of warheads over US soil -- and said the Russian leader had confirmed long-held allegations about his programme.

"We don't regard that as the behaviour of a responsible international player," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC