English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Kremlin rejects top UN court order to halt Ukraine offensive

    "We cannot take this decision into account," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that both parties -- Russia and Ukraine -- had to agree for the ruling to be implemented.

    AFP
    March 17, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
    Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022 (Image: Reuters)

    Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022 (Image: Reuters)

    The Kremlin on Thursday rejected an order by the UN's top court for Russia to suspend the military offensive in Ukraine, a day after judges in The Hague announced their ruling.

    "We cannot take this decision into account," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that both parties -- Russia and Ukraine -- had to agree for the ruling to be implemented.

    "No consent can be obtained in this case," Peskov said.

    The UN's International Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that Moscow should "immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24 on the territory of Ukraine."

    Kyiv dragged Moscow to the UN's top court days after President Vladimir Putin launched his military campaign.

    Close
    Peskov claimed that Moscow's delegation in talks with Kyiv to end fighting was "showing much greater readiness than our counterparts to negotiate."
    AFP
    Tags: #anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot #Kremlin #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 04:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.