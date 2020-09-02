172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|kremlin-ready-to-give-full-cooperation-to-germany-on-alexei-navalny-5790721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kremlin ready to give 'full cooperation' to Germany on Alexei Navalny

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: "In general we confirm that we are ready and have an interest in full cooperation and exchange of data on this topic with Germany," quoted by RIA Novosti state news agency.

AFP

The Kremlin said September 2 that Russia was ready to cooperate fully with Germany over the case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny after Berlin confirmed he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

Also read: Germany says Russia's Navalny poisoned with nerve agent
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #Alexei Navalny #Germany #Russia #World News

