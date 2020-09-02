Kremlin ready to give 'full cooperation' to Germany on Alexei Navalny

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: "In general we confirm that we are ready and have an interest in full cooperation and exchange of data on this topic with Germany," quoted by RIA Novosti state news agency.
AFP
The Kremlin said September 2 that Russia was ready to cooperate fully with Germany over the case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny after Berlin confirmed he was poisoned with a nerve agent.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: "In general we confirm that we are ready and have an interest in full cooperation and exchange of data on this topic with Germany," quoted by RIA Novosti state news agency.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 09:56 pm