Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kremlin criticises Trump's warnings about attacking Idlib

Trump on Monday sent a tweet warning the Syrian government and its allies against a "reckless attack" on rebel-held Idlib province.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kremlin has criticized US President Donald Trump's warnings against a possible Syrian government attack on a rebel-held enclave.

Trump on Monday sent a tweet warning the Syrian government and its allies against a "reckless attack" on rebel-held Idlib province.

Russia has been a key backer of President Bashar Assad and has complained about militants in Idlib targeting its own facilities and posing a terrorist threat on the whole.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday reiterated Russia's stance and called Idlib "a hornets' nest of terrorists". Asked about Trump's tweet, Peskov said such warnings do not take into account "the dangerous and negative potential" of the rebel-held enclave and show that the White House does not have a "comprehensive approach" to solving the Syria crisis.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 07:21 pm

