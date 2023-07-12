English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    KPMG to invest $2 billion in AI, cloud services

    The accounting firm said it will incorporate AI into its core audit, tax and advisory services for clients as part of the five-year partnership.

    Reuters
    July 12, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    KPMG to invest $2 billion in AI, cloud services

    KPMG to invest $2 billion in AI, cloud services

    KPMG said on Tuesday it will spend $2 billion on artificial intelligence and cloud services through an expanded partnership with Microsoft, closely following Accenture in betting on the latest technologies to weather a slowdown in advisory deals.

    The accounting firm said it will incorporate AI into its core audit, tax and advisory services for clients as part of the five-year partnership.

    Professional services firms face a slowdown in business as their customers downsize or hold off on consulting and transformation projects to save costs in a challenging macro economic environment.

    The expanded partnership will help support KPMG's clients and 2,500 customers serviced jointly by KPMG and Microsoft.

    Reuters
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Jul 12, 2023 10:19 am