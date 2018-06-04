Know Shubham Goel - The 22-year-old NRI running for Governor of California

Imagine a 22-year old Indian-American who studied economics and cinema at the University of California and took up a job in the IT sector after graduation. He should be a happy and satisfied young man looking to grow as a professional and earn money and fame, right? Not for Shubham Goel.

Shubham’s parents pursued their dreams and settled in the US as IT professionals. His father, Vipul Goel, who hails from Lucknow, has his own software company.

Shubham decided to ‘be the change that he wants to see in the world’ by running for Governor of California. He is out on the streets with his megaphone, talking to people and crowds, telling them why he will be the right candidate to succeed current Governor, Democrat Jerry Brown. Jerry has served two four-year terms. Shubham is also using virtual technology to interact with people.

According to him, “I was born and raised in California. New-age tech can fix issues. I believe I am the first politician to campaign in virtual reality. There are many innovators out there, but they are not as involved in politics as they should be.” Shubham is a non-partisan candidate — he is not affiliated with any political party and believes that independent voices like him are needed for growth and development of the region.

On being asked about his plans for administration, Shubham replied, “I will implement virtual reality in the public education system and this will bring down costs. I also want to raise representation and awareness for the Indian community in decision-making. I am running for governor to encourage the young to hope and have a conviction to make a change rather than money and fame.” He is also visiting schools in different cities and delivering lectures.