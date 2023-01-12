KKR invests $1.15 billion in Aircraft leasing as travel rebounds

KKR & Co. will invest $1.15 billion in leased commercial aircraft through its partnership with aviation finance firm Altavair.
The bet on air travel, made through KKR’s credit and infrastructure funds, adds to the roughly $8.3 billion that the alternative-asset manager has put into the aviation sector since 2015. KKR owns about 50% of Altavair.
The investment “underscores the conviction that we have in this space and our confidence in Altavair as a partner,” Dan Pietrzak, KKR’s co-head of private credit, said in a statement.
Aviation finance provides stable, collateral-backed cash flow and is particularly attractive as the pandemic’s effects on the travel industry diminish, Pietrzak said in an interview. KKR is targeting double-digit returns across its portfolio of aviation-leasing assets.KKR’s previous investments in the sector include AV AirFinance, Atlantic Aviation, KKR DVB Aviation Capital, K2 Aviation, Wheels Up, Global Jet Capital and Jet Edge, according to the statement.