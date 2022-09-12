King Charles praises parliament as "living" instrument of democracy

King Charles called parliament on Monday "the living and breathing instrument of our democracy", addressing lawmakers and peers in Westminster Hall which he said offered connections to his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

"As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us, and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions, to which members of both Houses, dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment for the betterment of as all."