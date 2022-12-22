 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
King Charles III's official birthday parade set for June 2023

Dec 22, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.

The official birthday of the new British monarch, King Charles III, will take place on June 17 next year, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The celebration, packed with pomp and pageantry, is known as Trooping the Colour and will involve the King's wife, Queen Camilla, and daughter-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales, taking on ceremonial military roles during the royal parade.

Charles, who turned 74 on November 14, will ride on horseback alongside his son and heir, William the Prince of Wales, for the customary official celebration of his 74th birthday next year in the summer.

They will be watched by Catherine (Kate Middleton), who is now the Colonel of the Irish Guards, and Camilla, who replaces Prince Andrew as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Andrew, Charles' younger brother, had been stripped of his military titles in the wake of a sex scandal. Meanwhile, William takes on the role previously held by his father, that of Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The ceremony will come weeks after the King's grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, scheduled for May 6, 2023.

The plans for the new year follow the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8 this year.

The late Queen's April 21 birthday was celebrated with a Trooping the Colour parade in the second week of June annually.