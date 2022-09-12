King Charles III to make first Parliament address as Britain's King

King Charles

King Charles III will address Parliament for the first time as Britain's monarch on Monday when he responds to the condolences offered by the House of Commons and Lords at Westminster Hall.

Around 900 members of Parliament and peers are expected for this stage of the constitutional ritual of State Mourning, as they also pledge loyalty to the new sovereign.

The 73-year-old monarch will then fly to Edinburgh with Queen Consort Camilla to lead a royal procession behind the late Queen's coffin as it makes its journey from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital. Following a special service to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's life, the coffin will lie-at-rest at the cathedral for 24 hours to allow members of the public to pay their respects.

King Charles III will have an audience with Scottish First Nicola Sturgeon and attend the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.

On Monday evening, the monarch will hold a vigil with other members of the royal family at St. Giles' Cathedral, where the coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard flag and the Crown of Scotland placed on top.

I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me, Charles said in his declaration on being proclaimed King over the weekend.

In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world, he said.

The King is scheduled for a customary tour of all parts of the United Kingdom, with Northern Ireland next on his schedule followed by Wales later in the week.

Meanwhile, the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland to England will be undertaken by air on Tuesday, when the Queen's daughter Princess Anne will accompany it to the Bow Room at the monarch's London residence of Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the coffin will be borne in procession to the Palace of Westminster for lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London until the day of the funeral on September 19. Buckingham Palace has issued a detailed advisory for members of the public who plan to queue up to be able to pay their respects during this phase of the mourning.

The closed coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque and people will be able to pass by the catafalque. Large crowds are expected, with warnings of long queues and delays on public transport and a ban on photography. Buckingham Palace has issued a detailed advisory for members of the public who plan to queue up to be able to pay their respects during this phase of the mourning.

Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in, with only a small bag permitted. With thousands expected to turnout, people are warned they may even have to queue overnight with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will keep moving.