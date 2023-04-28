 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
King Charles coronation to be recorded as an album

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

In a statement on Friday, label Decca Records said it would record the May 6 service at Westminster Abbey, as well as pre-service music, as "The Official Album of the Coronation" and release it for streaming and download on the same day.

The coronation of Britain's King Charles next month will be released as an album, the first time a recording of such a historic ceremony will be available to audiences worldwide.

In a statement on Friday, label Decca Records said it would record the May 6 service at Westminster Abbey, as well as pre-service music, as "The Official Album of the Coronation" and release it for streaming and download on the same day.

A physical version will go out on May 15.

Running at over four hours long, the album will feature all the spoken words of the ceremony as well as its music, including 12 new compositions commissioned by Charles.