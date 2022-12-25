 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
King Charles chooses multi-faith theme in first Christmas broadcast as UK King

Associated Press
Dec 25, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

King Charles III chose a multi-faith message for his first-ever Christmas Day broadcast on Sunday as British monarch, referencing the work of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and gurdwaras across the UK and wishing everyone a Christmas filled with “peace, happiness and everlasting light”.

The 74-year-old King, who had recorded the message earlier this month at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, focussed on the unifying theme of light overcoming darkness celebrated across all faiths.

The traditional broadcast was also packed with heartfelt tributes to the life and legacy of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 in September.

“While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief,” said King Charles. “So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future. Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always,” he said.

“Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year. Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as ourself,” he noted.

The King opened his address reflecting upon the absence of loved ones and spoke of “his beloved mother”, the late Queen’s belief in people.