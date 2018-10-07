App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kim, Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date': Seoul

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said on October 7.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible," South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.
