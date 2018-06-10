Kim meets with Singapore's prime minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump. Kim smiled broadly in the meeting today.
Kim told Lee: "The entire world is watching the historic summit between the DPRK and the United States of America, and thanks to your sincere efforts ... we were able to complete the preparation for the historic summit.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 04:50 pm