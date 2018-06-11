Kim Jong Un takes night-time tour of Singapore ahead of Trump summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took a night-time stroll around some of Singapore's sights late today ahead of his summit with Donald Trump.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took a night-time stroll around some of Singapore's sights late today ahead of his summit with Donald Trump, with Singapore's foreign minister taking selfies alongside him.
The picture posted online by Vivian Balakrishnan as the group toured the waterfront is the first such public image of the usually closely-guarded Kim.
#Jalanjalan #guesswhwere? pic.twitter.com/oVOk8UuqlC
— Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 11, 2018
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 08:38 pm