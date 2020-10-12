Kim Jong-un sheds tears while apologising to North Korea over failures

In a rare show of remorse, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un welled up while delivering an apology to his nation and failing to stand by his people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guardian reported that he delivered the rather moving speech at a military parade held to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party on October 12.

A visibly emotional Kim Jong-un admitted that he could not live up to the faith and trust that the people of North Korean had in him and apologised for the same saying he is “really sorry.” While making this statement, the North Korean leader, who has always come across as a dispassionate and reserved person, removed his glasses to wipe his tears. He also reportedly choked up while delivering this speech.

Highlighting the “great work” done by his predecessors, Kim Jong-un said: “Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives.”

During the speech, he also expressed his desire to mend the ties with South Korea. This comes at a time Seoul has expressed concerns over North Korea showcasing its latest missile.