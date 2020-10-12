172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|kim-jong-un-sheds-tears-while-apologising-to-north-korea-over-failures-5955101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kim Jong-un sheds tears while apologising to North Korea over failures

A visibly emotional Kim Jong-un admitted that he could not live up to the faith and trust that the people of North Korean had in him and apologised for the same saying he is “really sorry.”

Moneycontrol News

In a rare show of remorse, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un welled up while delivering an apology to his nation and failing to stand by his people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guardian reported that he delivered the rather moving speech at a military parade held to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party on October 12.

A visibly emotional Kim Jong-un admitted that he could not live up to the faith and trust that the people of North Korean had in him and apologised for the same saying he is “really sorry.” While making this statement, the North Korean leader, who has always come across as a dispassionate and reserved person, removed his glasses to wipe his tears. He also reportedly choked up while delivering this speech.

Close

Highlighting the “great work” done by his predecessors, Kim Jong-un said: “Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives.”

related news

During the speech, he also expressed his desire to mend the ties with South Korea. This comes at a time Seoul has expressed concerns over North Korea showcasing its latest missile.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.