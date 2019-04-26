App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Kim Jong Un says peace on Korean Peninsula depends on US attitude: Report

The first face-to-face talks between Putin and Kim, held on an island off the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok on Thursday, did not appear to have yielded any major breakthrough.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

North Korean leader North Korea,Kim Jong Un,Korean Peninsula,USla and the region is now at a standstill and has reached a critical point where it may return to its original state as the U.S. took a unilateral attitude in bad faith at the recent second DPRK-U.S. summit talks," KCNA reported Kim saying, using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The DPRK will gird itself for every possible situation." Kim added.

Kim invited Putin to North Korea at a convenient time and Putin accepted, KCNA said.

The first face-to-face talks between Putin and Kim, held on an island off the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok on Thursday, did not appear to have yielded any major breakthrough.

Russia and North Korea agreed to more closely promote mutual understanding and bonds, and boost strategic collaboration for ensuring regional peace and security, KCNA said.

Putin said afterward he thought a deal on Pyongyang's nuclear programme was possible and that the way to get there was to move forward step by step in order to build trust.

But any U.S. guarantees might need to be supported by the other nations involved in previous six-way talks on the nuclear issue, Putin said, which was seen as a way to use the summit to strengthen Russia's diplomatic clout as a global player.

Russia and North Korea agreed to take measures to further cooperate in trade, economy, science and technology, KCNA said.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 07:31 am

tags #Kim Jong Un #Korean peninsula #North Korea #US #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Karthik's 97 goes in vain as Rajasthan ...

Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production ...

Meghan Markle to avoid visit of 'divisive' Donald Trump due to royal b ...

Sajid Khan refutes rumours of working with John Abraham; here's why

Britney Spears sheds weight due to stress as she's released from rehab

Air Canada Says its 737 MAX Jets Grounded Until At Least August 1

Pilot Rescued from Plane After it Crash-lands Atop Idaho Tree

'Prosperity Without Security Holds Little Value': PM Modi Invokes Lank ...

News18 Daybreak | PM Modi to File Nomination From Varanasi Today and O ...

PM Modi to File Nomination for Varanasi Today, NDA Leaders To Be Prese ...

Thousands Line Streets as PM Modi Holds Mega Rally in Varanasi Day Bef ...

In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have ...

Avengers Endgame Leaked Online by Tamilrockers: Report

Red Alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani May Land on April 30

Narendra Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain flat following g ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Asia shares subdued, dollar pins hopes on US GDP

Oil prices ease on expectation that OPEC will raise output

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Opposition's ire at Narendra Modi's 'interview' by Akshay Kumar is the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Does 'Jenny's Song' reinforce Daenerys' visi ...

Jet pilots accuse SpiceJet official of humiliating them at job intervi ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Here's how the new Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 compare against the com ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.