App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kim Jong Un says latest missile launch a 'warning' to US, South Korea: KCNA

Pyongyang had warned that the war games would jeopardise nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang's latest missile launches were meant as a warning to Washington and Seoul over their joint war games, state news agency KCNA reported on August 7. It said Kim had watched the demonstration early on August 6, which verified the "war capacity" of the "new-type tactical guided missiles".

With the demonstration carried out satisfactorily, "Kim Jong Un noted that the said military action would be an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the US and South Korean authorities," KCNA said.

Pyongyang on Tuesday fired two projectiles which "are assumed to be short-range ballistic missiles" into the sea, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier.

Close

The latest launch by the nuclear-armed North came after the South Korean and US militaries began mainly computer-simulated joint exercises on Monday to test Seoul's ability to take operational control in wartime.

related news

Pyongyang had warned that the war games would jeopardise nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Kim Jong Un #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.