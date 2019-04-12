App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Kim Jong Un consolidates power as North Korea shuffles leadership

In an expected move, Kim Jong Un was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission at a session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature that took place on Thursday, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In one of the biggest leadership shake-ups in years, North Korea named a new nominal head of state and a new premier, and gave leader Kim Jong Un a new title, state media reported on Friday, moves analysts said solidify Kim's grip on power.

In an expected move, Kim Jong Un was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission at a session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature that took place on Thursday, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

For the first time, however, state media referred to Kim as "supreme representative of all the Korean people." That title was approved by special decree in February, according to the Associated Press, but has not been used publicly until Friday.

It's unclear whether the changes will be codified in the constitution, but analysts said the shake-up shows Kim has fully come into his own, eight years after he inherited rule from his father, Kim Jong Il.

related news

"The transition and power consolidation of the Kim Jong Un regime is complete," said Michael Madden, a leadership researcher with 38 North, a website that monitors North Korea.

"This is probably the largest party-government shake-up in many years," he said.

Since early 2018 Kim has embarked on a push for economic development and international engagement, including historic summits with the leaders of the United States, China and South Korea.

Choe Ryong Hae was named President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, replacing Kim Yong Nam.

The person holding that position is constitutionally considered North Korea's head of state and usually represents the country at diplomatic events, though experts say real power remains concentrated in Kim Jong Un's hands.

Kim Yong Nam, who was born in 1928, has been one of the longest serving senior officials, having held the position since it was created for him in 1998, Madden said.

His replacement, Choe, was subjected to political "re-education" in the past, but in recent years appeared to be gaining more influence since he was promoted in October 2017 to the party's powerful Central Military Commission, South Korean intelligence officials previously said.

Choe was one of the three officials sanctioned by the United States in December over allegations of rights abuses.

On Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump, who has had two summits with Kim to discuss North Korean denuclearisation and has expressed his willingness for a third, said Washington would leave sanctions in place.

Several officials who have played leading roles in negotiations with the United States, including Choe Son Hui and Kim Yong Chol, were also promoted.

ECONOMIC REFORMS

North Korea also replaced the premier of its cabinet, an official at the centre of efforts to jumpstart the economy.

Leader Kim Jong Un has made economic development the centrepiece of his strategy and told officials this week that building a self-supporting economy would be a blow to the "hostile forces" that have imposed sanctions on the North Korea.

Pak Pong Ju had served his current post as premier since 2013.

According to analysts at NK News, a website that monitors North Korea, Pak helped oversee a process of "radical reform" in the economy that enabled it to survive sanctions.

Among those reforms were loosing control of state-run enterprises, allowing them to operate more freely in the market and to seek private investment, according to a 2017 profile of Pak in NK News.

Some of those reforms earned the ire of Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, who led North Korea at the time. But the younger Kim has more openly embraced many of those market changes, and North Korea has sought to ease sanctions and attract more private investment.

Pak will now serve as a vice chairman of the ruling party, meaning that those economic reforms are still being embraced, said Hong Min, senior researcher of Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

"It means Pak Pong Ju-nomics, or Pak Pong Ju-style economic reform is continuing," he said.

There is little known about Pak's replacement, Kim Jae Ryong, who has been serving as a party leader in Jagang Province, a mountainous area home to some munitions factories.

The province is known within North Korea, however, for having a spirit of overcoming hardship, which may fit with Kim Jong Un's message of persevering under sanctions, Hong said.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 10:25 am

tags #KCNA #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: This is what Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ana ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Brendon Urie will have a professionally testing year ahead, predict th ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu star in Che ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Jullian Assange Arrested: A Lookback at WikiLeaks Founder's 7yrs in Ec ...

Mayawati Asks EC to Ensure 'Free and Fair' Elections, Slams BJP for 'E ...

Game of Thrones S8 Fan Theory Claims Jon Snow Will Stab Night King Rig ...

World Cup Redux: Ashish Nehra's Historic Spell Sinks England

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Kolkata - Five Key Battles to Watch Out For

Israel's Moon Mission Fails As Spacecraft Crashes Right Before Landing

With Popsicle Sticks, Indian Student in Abu Dhabi Invents Robots for C ...

Electoral Bonds Explained: Why is the Scheme So Controversial This Pol ...

Student of The Year 2: Ananya Pandey Stuns on Elle Cover Ahead of Big ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC bans Namo TV from airing political conten ...

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing names mar round one

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,600, Spice ...

SpiceJet shares surge on plans to induct 16 Boeing aircraft

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Why Infosys' shares trade at a discount to TCS

Lok Sabha Election Phase 1: Assam sees turnout of 67.4%; Narendra Modi ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Vivek Agnihotri on The Tashkent Files: Only party to benefit from film ...

PUBG Mobile ‘Darkest Night’ mode: Ghouls, toxic gas and more comin ...

Cologne Boxing World Cup: Pinki Rani, Sakshi assure India of two more ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.