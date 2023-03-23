 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khalistani attack on Indian High Commission "Unacceptable", says UK Foreign Secretary

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

James Cleverly (Image: Reuters)

According to a statement issued by James Cleverly on March 23, the attack by Khalistani elements on the Indian High Commission was "unacceptable."

In his statement, Cleverly stated that the acts of violence toward Indian High Commission staff are unacceptable.

According to him, the police investigation is ongoing, and the UK Government is in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian government in New Delhi.

