Khalistani attack on Indian High Commission "Unacceptable", says UK Foreign Secretary

According to a statement issued by James Cleverly on March 23, the attack by Khalistani elements on the Indian High Commission was "unacceptable."

In his statement, Cleverly stated that the acts of violence toward Indian High Commission staff are unacceptable.

According to him, the police investigation is ongoing, and the UK Government is in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian government in New Delhi.

"We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff as we did for today's (Wednesday) demonstration," the statement said further. Suspected pro-Khalistan supporters on Wednesday held a fresh demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in the UK. However, unlike the earlier demonstration during which the tricolor was taken down, and an attempt made to raise the Khalistan flag, the protest this time was confined behind police barricades.

The statement released by the UK Foreign Secretary further said, "We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this." Highlighting the UK-India relationship, he further said that both nations' relations are driven by "deep personal connections" and are thriving.

"Our joint 2030 Roadmap guides our relationship and shows what we can achieve when we work together, creating new markets and jobs for the two countries and helping to tackle shared challenges. We want to build deeper ties between the UK and India for the future," the statement said further. Since the weekend, several uniformed officers had been patrolling the area in Aldwych, and Metropolitan Police vans were stationed at India Place.

The barricades outside the British High Commission in New Delhi were removed earlier on Wednesday. An official release from the Ministry of External Affairs said the seniormost British diplomat in New Delhi had been summoned after the Indian High Commission was vandalized on Sunday night.

High Commission premises were encroached on by suspected pro-Khalistan elements due to the complete absence of British security. In this regard, the diplomat was reminded of the UK Government's basic obligations under the Vienna Convention. "India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA release said.

A totally unacceptable act was committed outside the Indian High Commission, according to British High Commissioner Alex Ellis. "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted earlier.

An unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled in Britain followed last Sunday's desecration of the national flag.