Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

AFP
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce leads all contenders with nine nominations, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight, and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile tied at seven each.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each.

- Album of the Year -