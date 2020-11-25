PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy awards

Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31 hosted by Trevor Noah.

Reuters

The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31 hosted by Trevor Noah.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

"Everyday Life" — Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier

"Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Changes" — Justin Bieber

"Chromatica" — Lady Gaga

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Fine Line" — Harry Styles

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — Haim

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is A Record" — Brandy Clark

"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

"Nightfall" — Little Big Town

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

BEST MUSIC FILM

"Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys

"Black Is King" — Beyoncé

"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme

"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt

"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" — ZZ Top
