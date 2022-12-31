 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Key facts about pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters

Reuters
Dec 31, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

The following are key facts about the life and career of pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, the first woman to anchor an American network evening newscast, who died on Friday:

* Walters was born in Boston on Sept. 25, but she did not like to reveal the year, which reportedly was 1929, 1930 or 1931. ABC News, her longtime home network, said she died at age 93, putting her birth year at 1929. Her father Louis was a theatrical producer who also started the Latin Quarter nightclub chain.

* Walters started at NBC’s ”Today” show as a writer in 1961 and in 1976 became the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news broadcast on U.S. television. She was teamed with on ”ABC Evening News” with Harry Reasoner until 1978 and was paid an unprecedented $1 million a year for her work on the news show and special programs.

* Walters singled out her ”Today” co-host Frank McGee and Reasoner on ABC News for making her life miserable. She said McGee tried to restrict her contributions on ”Today” and that Reasoner was openly resentful of her presence at the anchor desk.

* After leaving ABC’s evening newscast, Walters became a television superstar as co-anchor of the ABC network’s prime-time news magazine show ”20/20” and host of special interview programs.

* The list of world leaders interviewed by Walters includes India’s Indira Gandhi, Egypt’s Anwar Al Sadat, Israel’s Menachem Begin, the Shah of Iran, Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, Russia’s Boris Yeltsin and every U.S. president since Richard Nixon.