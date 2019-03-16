App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Keralite woman among 49 killed in New Zealand mosque shootings

"Death of Anshi Karippakulam (27) has been confirmed and her family has been intimated," a top police official told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Keralite woman was among the 49 people killed in the Christchurch terror attacks and this was confirmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post on March 16.

Vijayan, in his Facebook post, termed as shocking, the news that a Kodungallur native was among those who were killed in the terror attack in New Zealand.

"We have been trying to contact the embassy through Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA-ROOTS) to gather more information. We share the grief of the family," Vijayan said.

According to reports, the woman was pursuing her MTech at a university there.

Her husband Abdul Nazer hails from Kochi.

Television channels also aired a visual of a man purportedly saying he was from Moovattupuzha in the State and that he had a narrow escape.

"I had come to the mosque along with a friend. I had a phone call and suddenly heard gun shots and saw a man shooting people and entering the mosque," the man is heard saying in the footage.

He also said he and his friend had a "narrow and lucky escape."

Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in New Zealand.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 10:45 pm

tags #India #New Zealand #New Zealand mosque shootings #world

