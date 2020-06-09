App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kenneth Fisher says Warren Buffett is becoming 'inactive' due to age

Buffett has come under the scanner recently for failing to make an elephant-sized acquisition he has been eyeing for a while.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Founder of Fisher Investments Kenneth Fisher thinks that veteran investor Warren Buffett may be losing his touch and has become “inactive” due to his advancing age.

Speaking to Ramesh Damani on CNBC-TV18 show Wizards of Dalal Street, Fisher argued that Buffett's stance on the market or lack of it may have been more the outcome of his age than a cautious view on the market.

Clarifying on his comments, the billionaire investor said that his comments come from a personal investor as his late father Phil Fisher, author of Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and a celebrated investor, lost his "edge" in his twilight years.

Close

“Because of my father when I was young, I got to meet some great investors. The reality of great investors, in my opinion, including my father, is that when they get to a certain age, they lose their edge,” Fisher said. “I am not suggesting that Warren Buffett has lost his edge but I cannot find a history of people his age that don't become relatively static in a crisis, they just tend to be inactive in a crisis.”

related news

Buffett has come under the scanner recently for failing to make an elephant-sized acquisition he has been eyeing for a while. Despite, complaining for years about high valuations, the 89-year-old's firm Berkshire Hathaway bought shares worth $1.8 billion, sitting on a record cash pile of $137 billion, as shares fell to multi-year lows led by COVID-19 downturn.

Last week, his decision to sell his entire airline portfolio was criticised by US President Donald Trump who said, "...sometimes even somebody like Warren Buffett—I have a lot of respect for him—make mistakes. They should have kept the airline stocks because the airline stocks went through the roof today.”

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:12 pm

