Kanye West pees on Grammy Award, shreds contracts. Here’s why

American rapper Kanya West declared on July 4 that he will run for US President, prompting speculations, analysis and, yes, memes. Although he has strong opinions about it, West doesn't have any political background. But he is not the first one to not have one and run for the President. Here are some of the other US Presidential candidates who did not and do not have political background.

American musician Kanye West, who had earlier announced his plans to run for President, literally left his fans and followers shocked on September 16, after sharing a video of himself peeing on his Grammy Award.



Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F

— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The rapper, who is known for throwing fits all too often, went on a Twitter rant as he shredded countless pages of his contracts with big music labels, claiming he is freeing all musicians from “modern-day slavery” by pulling this audacious stunt.

In one of the tweets he wrote: “I know a lot of musicians are not allowed to say anything, but I cannot be muted or cancelled; so, I am going to say everything as always.”

Kanye stated: “Here are my 10 Universal contracts ... I need every lawyer in the world to look at these.” He added that he needed the “prayers" of his fans and that he feels “blessed” to be put in a position by God to stand up against the “masters” who controlled Black artists through contracts.

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony ... I am not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people,” Kanye said and shared screenshots of his contracts with the music label. He then wrote: “ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE” and pulled the Grammy stunt.

Kanye has been nominated for 69 Grammy Awards so far and won 21.