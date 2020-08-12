Kanye West could be investigated for election fraud: Report

Rapper and music producer Kanye West who is in the fray for the US presidential elections could find himself investigated for election fraud after issues with petitions he filed in three states to get on the ballot, a report by Rogue Rocket stated.

On August 3, only a few hours before a hearing to determine the validity of his petition, West's team withdrew their application. “At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place West’s name on the New Jersey ballot,” his campaign wrote in an email to the judge overseeing the matter.

According to the report, an election board in Illinois, one of the states where West tried to get on the ballot, ruled that 60 percent or nearly 2,000 of the 3,218 signatures West collected were found to be invalid. The decision was handed down after it was reported by three different whistle-blowers who asked the state to take a deeper look into the issue at the end of July.

If the findings hold true, West will be short of the 1,300 signatures needed to appear on the ballot of his home state. West will require 2,500 signatures in order to appear.

The board’s ruling is just preliminary, and their findings still have to go to a hearing examiner, who will make a recommendation as to whether or not West should stay on that ballot, the report said.

The complaints extend beyond Illinois. The Wisconsin state Democratic Party had earlier filed a complaint asking state officials to keep West off the ballot.

In their complaint, they allege that West’s campaign was late in submitting their paperwork and that there were numerous issues with those filings, including problems with signatures he collected. As per the complaint, the papers he filed included incorrect addresses for the people who circulated it. The complaint also states that the petitions contained bogus signatures like 'Mickey Mouse', 'Bernie Sanders', and even two for 'Kanye West'.

These complaints will be reviewed by an Elections Commission panel made up of three Democrats and three Republicans, who will then make a recommendation regarding the rapper's filings and if he should be on the ballot.