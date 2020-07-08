App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Kanye West breaks ranks with Donald Trump, vows to win US presidential race

Kanye West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020.

Reuters

Rapper Kanye West signaled that he no longer supported US President Donald Trump and said he had entered the presidential race to win it, in an interview published in Forbes on Wednesday.

West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020.

"I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," West told Forbes, referring to Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps.

Close
"Like anything I've ever done in my life, I'm doing to win", he added.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Kanye West #United States #US presidential election #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.