English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Kamala Harris, Yoon Suk-yeol slam North Korea missile test, discuss Taiwan

    Harris met with Yoon after arriving in the South Korean capital early on Thursday amid simmering tensions in the region over North Korea’s missile launches and China’s actions in the Taiwan Strait.

    Reuters
    September 29, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea’s intensifying nuclear rhetoric and weapons tests during talks in Seoul on Thursday, just hours after the isolated country test-fired missiles.

    Harris met with Yoon after arriving in the South Korean capital early on Thursday amid simmering tensions in the region over North Korea’s missile launches and China’s actions in the Taiwan Strait.

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, and codified its right to use preemptive nuclear strikes in a new law early this month.

    Harris and Yoon condemned Pyongyang’s "provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches", and reaffirmed the shared goal of the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the White House said.

    "They discussed our response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan," the White House said in a statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    Harris also reaffirmed the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to the Asian ally, including "the full range of U.S. defense capabilities," it added.

    Both sides also discussed changes in U.S. electric vehicle subsidies which South Korea fears could disadvantage its automakers.

    The White House said Harris "understood" Seoul’s concerns and they vowed to continue consultations. South Korea’s News1 agency reported that Harris told Yoon that Biden has pledged to find a solution to tackle the issues.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kamala Harris #North Korea #North Korea missile test #South Korea #Taiwan #USA #Yoon Suk Yeol
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.