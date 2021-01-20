Kamala Harris sworn in as first woman Vice President of the US

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, has been sworn in as first woman Vice-President of the US.

Kamala Harris made first made history when as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States.

The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, represents the multiculturalism that defines America but is largely absent from Washington's power centres. Her Black identity has allowed her to speak in personal terms in a year of reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism. As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in American government, her victory gives hope to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton's defeat four years ago.

Her victory could usher more Black women and people of color into politics.

Harris — the child of immigrants, a stepmother of two and the wife of a Jewish man — “carries an intersectional story of so many Americans who are never seen and heard.”

Harris, 56, moves into the vice presidency just four years after she first went to Washington as a senator from California, where she’d previously served as attorney general and as San Francisco’s district attorney.