App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Harris surges to second spot among Democratic presidential aspirants

Harris, 54, the first Indian-origin American Senator, soared to 20 per cent in the Quinnipiac University survey, while former US Vice President Joe Biden fell to 22 per cent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian-origin Kamala Harris has surged to the second spot among more than 20 Democrats vying for their party's nomination for the 2020 presidential election after her standout performance in the first Democratic presidential debate, according to a latest opinion poll.

Harris, 54, the first Indian-origin American Senator, soared to 20 per cent in the Quinnipiac University survey, while former US Vice President Joe Biden fell to 22 per cent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters.

It is a significant change from a Quinnipiac poll released last month that showed Biden leading the pack with 30 per cent and Harris lingering in a distant fourth place with 7 per cent support.

Close

The Quinnipiac survey is the latest in recent days to show Harris riding a wave of new support following her standout performance in Thursday's debate.

related news

A rising Democratic Party star and vocal critic of President Donald Trump, Harris, if elected, would be the first woman and woman of colour to be the President of the United States.

The Indian-origin Senator, whose mother was born in Tamil Nadu and father was an African-American from Jamaica, in January launched her campaign for the presidential election.

A CNN/SSRS poll released Monday showed the California senator jumping into second place with 17 per cent support. Likewise, a Suffolk University Iowa poll found Harris surging into second in the crucial first-in-the-nation caucus state.

According to the Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University National opinion poll, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren follows at 14 per cent, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is at 13 per cent, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets four per cent.

No other candidate tops three per cent.

But among women, Harris has a slight edge with 24 per cent to Biden's 22 per cent. The race is similarly close for white Democratic voters, with Biden at 21 per cent, and both Harris and Warren at 20 per cent.

"Harris also essentially catches Biden among black Democratic voters, a historically strong voting bloc for Biden, with Biden at 31 per cent and Harris at 27 percent," the opinion poll said.

"Round 1 of the Democratic debates puts Harris and former Biden on two different trajectories, as support for Harris surges but continues to slip for Biden," Mary Snow, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst, said.

The Indian-origin Senator, whose mother was born in Tamil Nadu and father was an African-American from Jamaica, in January launched her campaign for the US presidential election in 2020 to take on President Trump, who is a Republican.

She had said that she was "honoured" to announce her bid on a day when Americans celebrated Martin Luther King Jr who sought inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

Harris was elected as the US Senator from California two years ago, during which she had made a national presence for her taking a tough stand against President Trump and his policies.

Harris, who is also the first black Senator from California, is the fourth Democratic woman leader to enter the presidential race.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.