Kamala Harris remembers childhood visits to India, credits grandfather for teaching importance of fighting for democracy

India-origin senator and Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that her grandfather’s discussion on the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights on her visit to India created a commitment in her that has led her to where she is today.

In a short video clip on Twitter, Harris shared that she would visit India every year and her grandfather, a freedom fighter in India, would talk about the importance of fighting for democracy during their morning walk along the beach.

“We would go back to India like, every other year. My grandfather fought for and was a defender of the freedom of India. When I was a young girl, being the eldest grandchild my grandfather would take me on his morning walk,” said Harris in the 57-second video clip.

She said that all the “buddies” of her grandfather were also great leaders. “They would talk about the importance of fighting for democracy, and the importance of fighting for civil rights and that people would be treated equally regardless of where they were born or the circumstances of their birth,” Harris shared.

Those walks along the beach in India really “planted something in my mind and created a commitment in me, before I even realized it that has led me to where I am today,” she added.

Harris is the first woman of colour and first American of Indian descent to have been nominated by a major political party as a vice-presidential candidate.