App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Harris raises $23 million this year

Among over 20 Democratic presidential aspirants, Harris, 54, whose mother had migrated to the US from Chennai, is running neck to neck with former US vice president Joe Biden, particularly after her impressive show at the first primary debate held recently.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

California's powerful India-origin Democratic Senator Kamala Harris has raised more than USD 23 million since she announced her presidential bid in January.

Among over 20 Democratic presidential aspirants, Harris, 54, whose mother had migrated to the US from Chennai, is running neck to neck with former US vice president Joe Biden, particularly after her impressive show at the first primary debate held recently.

Harris's presidential campaign raised nearly USD 12 million from more than 279,000 people in the second quarter of 2019. She has raised more than USD 23 million in this campaign. Almost 150,000 new donors contributed to Harris's campaign during the second quarter.

Close

According to a campaign statement, Harris brought in more than USD 7 million through her digital program alone. The campaign's average contribution was USD 39, and the average online contribution was just USD 24. Harris launched her campaign on January 21 with a promise to reject money from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists.

related news

So far, Harris' campaign has brought in nearly half a million dollars this quarter from its online store, which has already sold 1,400 “That Little Girl Was Me” t-shirts that feature a now-viral photo of Harris as a young girl. This was the single best-selling item in the month of June, despite not being available until June 28.

“The momentum Kamala Harris is seeing right now is buoyed by hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters who believe in her 3 am Agenda to address the issues keeping people up at night,” said Harris campaign manager Juan Rodriguez.

“As it has been from the beginning, this campaign is powered by the people. These resources will help expand Kamala's growing strength in this primary and put her position to win the Democratic nomination,” Rodriguez said.

Following her commanding performance in the first debate, Harris will return to campaign in New Hampshire Sunday, July 14. At a house party in Gilford and a town hall in Somersworth, Harris will discuss her plans to deliver tangible solutions to the real challenges facing American families.

A day earlier, she announced her USD 100 billion plan to invest in minority home ownership to address the racial wealth gap. The plan would affect four million home buyers who either live on rent or in historically redlined communities' area, amend the credit reporting process and hold lenders accountable for discriminatory practices.

“I will remove unfair barriers Black Americans face when they go to qualify for a home loan. I will strengthen anti-discrimination lending laws and implement stricter enforcement. And I'll invest — I'll invest through the federal government — USD 100 billion to put home ownership within the reach for those who live in redlined communities and it would help up to four million families with down payments and closing costs,” Harris said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 08:05 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.