Kamala Harris posts video hailing mother, women of all races and colour ahead of swearing-in

The emotional clip, posted on Kamala Harris' social media handle, was accompanied by a portion of her speech from November 7 - when US media networks had called the election results in Joe Biden's favour.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 10:03 PM IST
Kamala Harris


US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, shortly before her swearing-in ceremony, posted a video hailing her mother, and women of all races and colour who played a key role in providing the likes of her an opportunity to rise in the American polity.

The video began with a special tribute to Kamala's mother, with images from her early life being shared. The clip goes on to the hail the role of female activists who strove for the voting and electoral rights of women.

"I’m here today because of the women who came before me," Kamala tweeted, as she shared the video.

"And to the woman most responsible for my presence here today - my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who is always in our hearts," Kamala said, adding that her late mother had arrived in the US when she was aged 19.

"Maybe she didn't quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible," the 56-year-old was heard as saying in the clip.

Kamala further paid tribute to the "generations of women", including Black, Asian, White, Latina, and Native American women who "sacrificed so much for equality, liberty, and justice for all".

As Kamala takes oath at the US Capitol, simultaneous celebrations were also underway at Thulasendrapuram - the southern Indian village where her grandparents lived.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Joe Biden Inauguration Day 2021 #Kamala Harris #Politics #Shyamala Gopalan Harris #world
first published: Jan 20, 2021 10:03 pm

