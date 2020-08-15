Kamala Harris: Is she Indian-American or Black?

United States Presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in a bid to defeat President Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November. If elected she would be the first-ever woman to be the vice president of the US and the first-ever Indian-American and African vice president of the country.

While both, the Indian-American and African-American communities view her as one of their own, Harris identifies herself as a Black woman. However, she has also embraced her Indian roots.

Harris became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General in 2010.

The 55-year-old Senator describes herself simply as "an American". "Harris grew up embracing her Indian culture, but living a proudly African-American life," the Washington Post wrote last year.

Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, born in Chennai, was a noted breast cancer researcher who immigrated to the United States from India in the 1960s. Harris' father, Donald Harris, is an economist. Also an immigrant, he moved to the United States from Jamaica.

Raised in Oakland and Berkeley California, Harris attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., and pursued a career in criminal justice before becoming only the second Black woman ever elected to the Senate.

In a 2009 interview, Harris had said that besides her mother, her grandfather, TV Gopalan, was one of the most influential people in her life.

"My grandfather was one of the original Independence fighters in India. Some of my fondest memories from childhood were walking along the beach with him after he retired and lived in Besant Nagar, in what was then called Madras," she said.

The California senator further said that India has a great deal of influence on her politics. "India is the oldest democracy in the world. So that is part of my background, and without question, it has had a great deal of influence on what I do today and who I am," Harris told the reporter.

While her parents separated when Harris was five, she said her mother made sure that the children were aware of their background.

"My mother understood very well she was raising two black daughters. She knew that her adopted homeland would see Maya (her sister) and me as black girls, and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident black women," Harris wrote her 2018 autobiography, The Truths We Hold.